Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €17.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €17.70 ($19.03) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($21.72) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVK stock opened at €18.50 ($19.89) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.01. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.