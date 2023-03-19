Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

