FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $242.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

