Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Continental Investors Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,829 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

