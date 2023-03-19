Financial Comparison: BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTXF) vs. The Competition

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating) is one of 985 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BriaCell Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -$3.68 million -1.83 BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $245.74 million -3.98

Volatility and Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors 4058 14855 41219 704 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.46%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% BriaCell Therapeutics Competitors -3,331.40% -212.68% -37.37%

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics competitors beat BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

