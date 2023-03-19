Financial Comparison: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Docebo has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 4.91% -2.09% -1.44% Cognyte Software -27.34% -47.95% -22.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cognyte Software 0 4 1 0 2.20

Docebo currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.12%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.24%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Docebo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Docebo and Cognyte Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $142.91 million 8.85 $7.02 million $0.20 192.20 Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.47 -$14.89 million ($1.48) -2.25

Docebo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Docebo beats Cognyte Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool; Docebo Content that allows to unlock the industry's best-learning content; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool; Docebo Learning Analytics that allows learning administrators to prove their learning programs are powering their business, as well as connecting learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM) that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

