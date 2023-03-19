Financial Comparison: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gogoro and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Niu Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 65.23%. Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.70, indicating a potential upside of 93.47%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Gogoro.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.31 -$98.91 million ($0.45) -7.76 Niu Technologies $3.54 billion 0.09 $35.44 million $0.07 56.86

This table compares Gogoro and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Niu Technologies 1.01% 2.76% 1.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Gogoro on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

