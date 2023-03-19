First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.