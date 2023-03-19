First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 28,498 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

