First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $11.64 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $115.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,197 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.