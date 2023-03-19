First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 48,285 shares.The stock last traded at $91.25 and had previously closed at $93.05.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $677.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities in the smart grid and electrical energy infrastructure sector. GRID was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.