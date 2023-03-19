First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 48,285 shares.The stock last traded at $91.25 and had previously closed at $93.05.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $677.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities in the smart grid and electrical energy infrastructure sector. GRID was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
