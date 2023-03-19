FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 211,008 shares.The stock last traded at $91.30 and had previously closed at $93.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,942,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,215,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.