FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 211,008 shares.The stock last traded at $91.30 and had previously closed at $93.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

