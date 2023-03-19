Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

NYSE FND opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

