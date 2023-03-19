Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.22 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

