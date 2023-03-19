FourThought Financial LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11,020.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

MOS stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

