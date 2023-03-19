Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

