Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 141,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 246,083 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $12.43.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $954.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.51.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.08%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.