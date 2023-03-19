Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 141,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 246,083 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $12.43.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $954.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.08%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,201,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 437,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,085 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,063 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,381,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

