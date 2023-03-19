Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 215,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 160,855 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $23.16.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.