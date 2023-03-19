Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.33. Frontline shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 957,669 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Frontline Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Frontline by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

