Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,701 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,866,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 926,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

