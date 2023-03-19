Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $34.17 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

