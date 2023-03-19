Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $39.21 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

