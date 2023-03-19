Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,745,000 after buying an additional 109,470 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $868,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

