Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 487 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHT opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

