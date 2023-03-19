Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 543 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after buying an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BR opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.