Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $21,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 396,306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 368,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

