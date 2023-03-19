Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 1,000 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 181.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 236,024 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 219.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 206,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $235.84 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

