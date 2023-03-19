Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 8,184 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

FCX opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

