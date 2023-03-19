Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,545,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.