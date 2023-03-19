Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,545,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.