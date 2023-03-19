Fulton Bank N.A. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

