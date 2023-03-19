Fulton Bank N.A. Has $278,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $663.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.41.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

