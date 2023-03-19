Fulton Bank N.A. Has $287,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

AXTA opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

