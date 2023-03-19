Fulton Bank N.A. Has $307,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

