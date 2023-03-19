Fulton Bank N.A. Has $337,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.