Fulton Bank N.A. Has $339,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $408.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

