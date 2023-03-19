Fulton Bank N.A. Has $349,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

