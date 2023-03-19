Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $288,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SONY opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

