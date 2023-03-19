Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $314,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $2,335,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Concentrix by 673.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 71,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 29.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concentrix Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $119.67 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $204.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

