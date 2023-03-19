Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 86.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 56.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CRH by 54.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Stock Down 1.5 %

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.