Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $257,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in US Foods by 157.6% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in US Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,670,152 shares of company stock valued at $297,784,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

USFD stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

