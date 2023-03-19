Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $281,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.
Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %
LRCX stock opened at $508.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.48.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
