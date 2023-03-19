Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $316,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,098 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

