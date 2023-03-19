Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMS opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

