Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,143 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,506,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

