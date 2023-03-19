Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 636 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

