Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 70 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 14.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $267,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $3,210,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $334.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

