Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 770 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

