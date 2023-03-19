Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Humana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

HUM opened at $495.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock valued at $17,456,436. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

