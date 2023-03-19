Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ INDT opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a PE ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12.
INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About INDUS Realty Trust
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
