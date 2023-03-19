Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ INDT opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a PE ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.